Donors stay away, North Korean food supply still precarious - UN

The supply of food remains precarious in North Korea, where one in five children is stunted by malnutrition, the United Nation's food agency said on Tuesday.

More than 10 million North Koreans, nearly 40 percent of the population, are undernourished and need humanitarian aid, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

WFP, which provides fortified cereals and enriched biscuits to 650,000 women and children each month, may have to cut its nutrition and health programmes again because it lacks funding, its spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said.

WFP and the UN children's fund (Unicef) are among only a few aid agencies with access to North Korea, which suffered a famine in the mid-1990s that killed up to 3m people.

"Despite some improvements this year, humanitarian needs across [North Korea] remain high with chronic food insecurity and malnutrition widespread," Verhoosel said.