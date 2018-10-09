Indonesia tells Gift of the Givers to go home

Ahmed Bham, from South African charity Gift of the Givers, was told that new rules barred foreign urban search and rescue teams (usar) from playing any part in retrieving the dead.

They were told "all foreign usar teams should make their way back to their countries. They don't need them in Indonesia," he said.

"We've got experienced search and rescue teams here in Indonesia with really specialised equipment. I'd like to use them," he said.

Their 27-strong team arrived in Palu three days ago from Johannesburg, but days of delay frustrated their wish to join the search for the dead. "A lot of days were wasted... where we could have assisted and used our expertise and skill," Bham said.

"There seemed to be - I won't say red-tape - but it was just like, 'you can't work here, you can't do this, you can't do that'. It's something we haven't experienced in other major disasters like this."