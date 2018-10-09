World

Indonesia tells Gift of the Givers to go home

09 October 2018 - 14:10 By AFP
A boy treated at by staff of the Indonesian navy hospital ship KRI Soeharto walks along the dock in the earthquake- and tsunami-hit town Palu on Tuesday.
A boy treated at by staff of the Indonesian navy hospital ship KRI Soeharto walks along the dock in the earthquake- and tsunami-hit town Palu on Tuesday.
Image: Darren Whiteside/Reuters

Indonesia told foreign aid workers on Tuesday their help was not needed in disaster-ravaged Palu and they should go home, frustrating relief efforts after a quake-tsunami killed more than 2,000 people.

Foreign teams on the ground were told new rules barred them from searching for the dead in hard-hit parts of Palu, where thousands are missing since the September 28 twin disaster.

We've got experienced search and rescue teams here in Indonesia with really specialised equipment. I'd like to use them
Ahmed Bham, Gift of the Givers

Indonesia initially refused international help but president Joko Widodo reluctantly agreed to allow in overseas aid once the picture became clearer on Sulawesi island.

Foreign aid poured into the ravaged city of Palu, where authorities believe 5,000 people could be missing and 200,000 survivors desperately need food, water and other life-saving supplies.

But international search and rescue teams were prevented Tuesday from accessing hard-hit parts of Palu, where thousands are believed to be buried underneath rubble.

Gift of the Givers on search and rescue mission to Indonesia following earthquake

A Gift of the Givers team will leave South Africa on Wednesday to join rescue efforts in Indonesia following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and resultant ...
News
6 days ago

Quake-hit Indonesia asks for help, graves dug for 1,000-plus

Indonesian volunteers dug mass graves for more than 1,000 bodies on Monday after a quake and tsunami devastated swathes of Sulawesi, as authorities ...
News
8 days ago

Ahmed Bham, from South African charity Gift of the Givers, was told that new rules barred foreign urban search and rescue teams (usar) from playing any part in retrieving the dead.

They were told "all foreign usar teams should make their way back to their countries. They don't need them in Indonesia," he said.

"We've got experienced search and rescue teams here in Indonesia with really specialised equipment. I'd like to use them," he said.

Their 27-strong team arrived in Palu three days ago from Johannesburg, but days of delay frustrated their wish to join the search for the dead. "A lot of days were wasted... where we could have assisted and used our expertise and skill," Bham said.

"There seemed to be - I won't say red-tape - but it was just like, 'you can't work here, you can't do this, you can't do that'. It's something we haven't experienced in other major disasters like this."

The president said we didn't need foreign aid anymore but they kept coming
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho

Indonesia's disaster agency issued a set of rules over the weekend instructing international staff to leave Palu, and requiring foreign donations be channelled through local partners.

"The truth is that they have put out a statement saying foreign personnel should be withdrawn," World Vision Australia chief advocate Tim Costello said. "It is very odd as foreign journalists are free to walk around and report. This is what's very strange."

He said aid was reaching survivors but "it is still, for us who are used to these crises, too slow".

Bham said most of the international teams he had seen in Palu were at the airport. "They can't work. They are starting to make their way back to their countries," he said.

Disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said no foreign aid workers had been asked to leave Palu yet.

"But in Lombok there were many (asked to leave)," he said on Tuesday. A string of earthquakes in Lombok in eastern Indonesia over the summer killed more than 550 people, sparking a major aid response.

"The president said we didn't need foreign aid anymore but they kept coming."

Getting vital supplies to the affected areas has proved hugely challenging as flights into Palu were limited by its small airport, leaving aid workers facing gruelling overland journeys.

More than 70,000 people have been displaced since the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami tore through Palu.

Missing toll soars to 5,000 in engulfed Indonesia quake neighbourhoods

The number of people believed missing from the quake and tsunami that struck Indonesia's Palu city has soared to 5,000, an official said on Sunday, ...
News
2 days ago

Bodies of mother clutching baby found as Indonesia quake toll rises above 1,500

A week after a major earthquake brought devastation to Indonesia's Sulawesi island, Ichsan Hidayat told how the bodies of his sister and her ...
News
4 days ago

Time running out for survivors as Indonesia toll tops 1,400

The death toll in Indonesia's twin quake-tsunami disaster passed 1,400 on Wednesday, with time running out to rescue survivors and the UN warning of ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. No easing in as Ramaphosa gives Mboweni one night to prepare for his first ... South Africa
  2. Google launch event overshadowed by privacy firestorm Sci-Tech
  3. Catholic church distances itself from explosive sex abuse claims South Africa
  4. Espionage scandals show Russian army's growing clout World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X