Pranksters are set to prowl the streets of the UK this Halloween dressed as an armed Oscar Pistorius.

A costume consisting of running vest‚ shorts‚ imitation “blades” and a gun has gone on sale for £24.99 (R485)‚ to the outrage of a group that supports victims of crime.

Last year‚ Amazon stopped selling the outfit following a backlash from customers‚ but online store Jokers’ Masquerade said it was guaranteed to “cause controversy”.

The “Blade Gunner” outfit allows buyers to dress as the SA Paralympian who shot dead his girlfriend‚ Reeva Steenkamp‚ at his Pretoria home on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The website said: “Cause lots of controversy at your next party with our Adult Blade Runner Gunner Stag Costume. This eye-catching‚ head-turning costume idea is ideal for any event‚ whether it be Halloween or just a shindig at a friends.

“The costume includes black and silver boot covers that come up to just under the knee‚ giving the impression that you have metal running blades instead of legs‚ just like that infamous Paralympic‎ runner.”

Rose Dixon‚ CEO of Support After Murder and Manslaughter‚ told The Sun: “This is incredibly insensitive and highly offensive‚ especially to bereaved families.

“Unfortunately there’s too much of this happening and it sickens me. These stores are turning murder into entertainment — and that’s so painful for grieving families. To lose a loved one through murder is most certainly not entertaining.”

Jokers’ Masquerade warned potential customers: “If you are easily offended our Bad Taste Costumes may not be for you. In a world where political correctness has gone mad‚ we decided to be a little rebellious by compiling this collection of wonderfully inappropriate costumes specifically for those who like to push the boundaries.”

Double amputee Pistorius killed his 29-year-old model girlfriend by shooting her through a bathroom door. Earlier this year‚ the Constitutional Court rejected his application for leave to appeal against his 15-year jail term.