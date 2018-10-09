World

Philippines' Duterte says he is free of cancer: acting interior minister

09 October 2018 - 09:32 By Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is clear of cancer after undergoing tests in a private hospital, the acting interior minister said on Tuesday.

"He disclosed to us that the result of the test was negative, the one where they took samples from his intestines," Eduardo Ano told reporters.

Ano said Duterte made the disclosure during a cabinet meeting on Monday night.

Rumours of Duterte's health woes re-emerged after the 73-year-old president missed two official events last week, including a meeting with the cabinet.  

