Trump official sought Israeli help to disrupt rival campaigns

A top official in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign requested proposals from an Israeli company to help defeat Republican primary opponents and Trump's challenger Hillary Clinton with online manipulation, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times said there was no evidence that the Trump campaign followed through on the proposals to use social media manipulation and intelligence gathering.

Citing interviews and copies of the proposals, the Times said the effort by Rick Gates seemed unrelated to an effort Russia was then escalating to interfere in the US election.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating those Russian efforts, as well as possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.