WATCH | Shocking new footage shows tsunami striking Indonesia coast

New footage has emerged of last week's tsunami striking the Indonesian city of Palu. The footage, shot by a social media user, shows a wall of muddy water sweeping through the streets and washing away cars.

The official death toll from a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami on Sept. 28 has risen to 2,010, with most of the fatalities in Palu, a small coastal city that bore the brunt of the disaster. More than 10,000 people were injured.

About 70,000 people have been displaced and many are living in crude shelters made out of salvaged wood and plastic in Palu and its surrounding hills.

Health workers in Indonesia are struggling to care for tens of thousands of people displaced by an earthquake and tsunami, with a lack of shelter and clean water among major problems as the focus turns from injury to disease.

"Frankly, we don’t have the capacity to organise and focus our efforts right now," Dr Jumriani, chief of health services at the provincial health department, told Reuters in a tent set up outside her quake-damaged office.