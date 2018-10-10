'Just say no' to marijuana legalisation: WHO chief

With Canada on the verge of becoming the world's second nation to legalise recreational marijuana, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that countries should think twice before opening that door.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was in the Philippines for a regional meeting, told AFP the organisation supports availability of drugs like marijuana for medical reasons.

"Of course we believe that people who need it, especially for pain management, should have it. There should be access," he said.

That access should be clearly regulated, he added, and throwing open the doors to full legalisation carries its own health risks.

"I think any addictive substance is not good for human health," he said. "We wouldn't encourage countries to follow those who are actually ... legalising it."

As he spoke, Canada was a week away from allowing for adults to buy, grow and consume cannabis, the second nation in the world to do so after Uruguay's move five years ago.