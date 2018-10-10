World

Pope says abortion is like hiring 'contract killer'

10 October 2018 - 15:02 By afp
Pope Francis speaks during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican on October 10 2018.
Pope Francis speaks during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican on October 10 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis on Wednesday compared having an abortion to hiring a "contract killer".

"Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone," Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican.

"Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem," he said.

"Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?"

His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter's Square.

In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a "depreciation of human life".

Pope blames devil for church scandals, seeks angel's help

The devil is alive and well and working overtime to undermine the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis says. In fact, the pope is so convinced that ...
News
2 days ago

Vatican, China in hush negotiations on 'underground' bishops: sources

After clinching a historic deal, the Vatican and China are involved in fresh negotiations over the fate of "underground" bishops who remained ...
News
12 days ago

Pope meets with US church leaders over clergy sex abuse

Pope Francis was set to host US bishops and cardinals on Thursday to discuss the Vatican's response to a new wave of devastating claims of sexual ...
News
27 days ago

He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.

"How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?" he asked.

Referring to abortion of unborn children with disabilities, Francis criticised advice given to parents who were told to terminate their pregnancies.

"Sick children are just like every other needy person on earth, just like an elderly person who needs help, or the poor who struggle to make both ends meet," he said.

Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalised abortion in his home country of Argentina.

In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.

READ MORE

Catholic church distances itself from explosive sex abuse claims

The Catholic church in South Africa has distanced itself from explosive claims about child abuse which have been levelled against a priest.
News
1 day ago

Death penalty 'inadmissible' in Catholic teaching update

Pope Francis has declared the death penalty "inadmissible" in an update of Catholic believers' most important guide to Church teaching, the ...
News
2 months ago

Pope says on side of victims of US 'predator' priests

Pope Francis is on the side of victims of more than 300 "predator" priests in the United States who are accused of abusing over 1,000 children across ...
News
1 month ago

Pope mum about claim he personally ignored abuse

Pope Francis has declined to comment on a claim he personally ignored sexual abuse allegations against a senior clergyman, after a visit to Ireland ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Court hears how teen was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on pastor South Africa
  2. Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women Sci-Tech
  3. UCT students can now choose to have a title‚ or not South Africa
  4. Police raid 44 homes in seven countries in Belgian football probe World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X