One sexual assault charge dismissed against Harvey Weinstein

A New York judge on Thursday dismissed one of six sexual assault allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, which defence lawyers claim taints the entire case against him.

The 66-year-old father of five, out on a $1m bail and forced to wear a GPS monitor, has long pleaded not guilty to six counts allegedly committed against three women in 2004, 2006 and 2013.

He walked into the criminal court in downtown Manhattan dressed in a dark suit, tie and white shirt for the brief hearing that scored at least an initial win for his defence attorney Ben Brafman.

The tossed count relates to Lucia Evans, who has accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex in 2004.

It leaves Weinstein facing allegations largely related to two women, but Brafman argued that Evans' "perjury" also taints the first count against Weinstein, if not the entire case.