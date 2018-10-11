WATCH | Storm chaser takes cover as Hurricane Michael plows inland

The third-most powerful storm ever to strike the U.S. mainland headed northeast to soak Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday, leaving the Florida Panhandle to assess the devastation left by Hurricane Michael.

A man was killed when a tree toppled onto his house in Florida and a girl died when debris fell into a home in Georgia, local media reported and officials said.

The Category 4 storm was the fiercest hurricane to hit Florida in 80 years when it came ashore as a on Wednesday, but its strength waned as it pushed into Georgia. Early on Thursday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm, with top sustained winds diminishing to 60 miles per hour.

'Extreme' meteorologist Reed Timmer, who was reporting on the impact of Hurricane Michael, was forced to take cover as the strong winds batted the area.