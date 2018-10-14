World

British mountain biker shot dead by French hunter

14 October 2018 - 17:16 By AFP
The Haute Savoie region in France. (File photo)
The Haute Savoie region in France. (File photo)
Image: Arseniy Krasnevsky/123RF

A 34-year-old British restaurant owner riding a mountain bike was shot dead by a hunter as he sped down a wooded track in the French Alps, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, whose name was not released, had been living for several years in the small town of Les Gets and was shot Saturday evening as a hunting party beat its way through nearby woods near Montriond in the Haute Savoie, according to the local prosecutor.

The victim was "perfectly identifiable" and was on a well-used but hard to access mountain track when he was shot by a 22-year-old hunter, who was taken to hospital in shock.

An enquiry has been launched for "aggravated manslaughter", the prosecutor said.

