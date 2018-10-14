Murdered Salvadoran archbishop Oscar Romero now a saint

Both men have been hailed by Francis for their courage in turbulent times and their dedication to social justice and the downtrodden.

The men's giant portraits hung on Saint Peter's Basilica along with those of five other new saints, including an orphaned youth and a German nun.

"Paul VI spent his life for Christ's gospel, crossing new boundaries and becoming its witness in proclamation and in dialogue, a prophet of a church turned outwards, looking to those far away and taking care of the poor," Francis said.

"It is wonderful that together with him and the other new saints today, there is archbishop Romero, who left the security of the world, even his own safety, in order to give his life according to the gospel, close to the poor and to his people," he added.

Romero stood up for peasant rights in the face of a right-wing backlash which painted him as a radical supporter of "liberation" theology in his small, impoverished central American nation.

On March 24, 1980, the man dubbed the "voice of those without voice" was shot in the heart, killed by a single bullet as he prepared communion. His killing came at the start of a bloody civil war in San Salvador which claimed some 75,000 lives.

Relics of each new saint were carried to the altar - part of a bone for Romero and the shirt Paul VI was wearing when he was stabbed in an assassination attempt at Manila airport in 1970.

For a long time, efforts to recognise Romero met with heavy opposition from conservative Catholics and the Salvadoran right, who saw veiled Marxism in his sermons.

But Francis - the first Latin American pope - beatified Romero as a "martyr" in 2015, to popular acclaim.

Paul VI, who encouraged Romero in his struggle, was the first head of the Roman Catholic church to attempt to reform the Vatican's powerful and unruly Curia, the church's governing body. It was a challenge Francis also took on.

He was also famously the first to reject the papal trappings of luxury, setting aside the traditional tiara - a jewel-encrusted, three-tiered, conical crown - shortly after his election in 1963 and donating its value to the poor.

It was a gesture echoed by Francis, who renounced the papal apartment and gold cross.

He is however most famous for reaffirming the church's ban on contraception - despite the fact that his own advisory commission voted overwhelming to lift the prohibition.