EU ministers say still time for Brexit deal although failure looms

15 October 2018 - 14:22 By AFP
Pro-Brexit protesters demonstrate on Whitehall in London, UK, last month. (File photo)
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Frustrated European ministers on Monday insisted there was still time to reach a Brexit deal despite the latest failed round of divorce talks, but the EU warned it was stepping up preparations for failure.

Meeting in Luxembourg, foreign ministers from the bloc's 28 members admitted that no agreement will be struck this week at an EU leaders' summit that had earlier been billed as the "moment of truth".

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier met his British counterpart Dominic Raab in Brussels on Sunday, but they failed to agree to a draft Brexit divorce arrangement, as EU leaders prepare to arrive on Wednesday for the summit.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, whose country would suffer the biggest economic impact after the United Kingdom from a "no-deal" Brexit, said the latest stumble was "frustrating and disappointing".

And in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said the bloc's own "no deal" preparations were being stepped up. "While we are working hard for a deal, our preparedness and contingency work is continuing and intensifying." 

British prime minister Theresa May is facing a political high-wire act in trying to reach a deal that is acceptable to both the EU and lawmakers at home, where her minority government relies on the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

But ministers in Luxembourg insisted there was still time to resolve the outstanding issues, including the dispute over rules for trade in and out of Northern Ireland, before a possible emergency summit in November.

Much will depend on the stance taken by the EU's two big power players France and Germany.

London, Dublin and Brussels all say they want no checks imposed on the land border between EU member Ireland and British province Northern Ireland, but the problem persists of how to square that aim with Britain's decision to leave the European single market and the customs union.

