Iran's new breed of charities on poverty frontline

"It was a surprise to find this place. The conditions are much better than other places I have worked, so I'm very happy," she said.

In the computer room, 16-year-old Masoumeh is working with InDesign and Photoshop as part of her summer classes in journalism.

"Our families have really counted on this centre. If we go to classes somewhere else, the fees are so high we can't afford it," she said.

Poverty lines

One of the pioneers of the new approach to charity is the Imam Ali Popular Students Relief Society, which was recognised by the UN in 2010 and has built a network of 12,000 volunteers helping Iran's poorest children.

A recent football tournament it organised for street kids was a reminder of Iran's diversity, as Azeris, Baluchis, Kurds and many others were thrown together on the pitch in Tehran.

"The only choice for most of these kids in their neighbourhoods is violence, poverty and misery. We have tried to give them self-confidence through sports to improve their lives," said Meysam Vahdei, head of sports for the foundation.

Ten-year-old Obeidollah had travelled since 3:00 a.m. from one of Iran's poorest cities -- Sarbaz in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province -- and, inevitably, dreams of being the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

The foundation brought him to Tehran so he could participate in the tournament in a sport he loves.

"Some charity workers came to our city square. They saw me do a backflip and said 'Wow! What a boy', and now I'm here in Tehran playing football," he said, excitedly.

Official data on poverty is hard to pin down in Iran.

The labour ministry said 800,000 households were eligible for government support because they earned below the poverty line of seven million rials (around $160) a month, according to a report in January by the Financial Tribune.

The English-language newspaper cited prominent economist Hossein Raghfar as saying some 12 million Iranians lived in absolute poverty, in a country with a population of around 80 million.

Faced with mounting economic woes, President Hassan Rouhani has introduced welfare cuts and other austerity measures since coming to power in 2013.