Man City captain's dad elected first black mayor in Belgium

15 October 2018 - 16:59 By AFP
Pierre Kompany posted this family picture - including his son Vincent, captain of Manchester City - on Twitter after his election to become the first-ever black mayor in Belgium on Sunday.
Image: PierreKompany/Twitter

Pierre Kompany, the father of Manchester City captain and Belgian international defender Vincent, became Belgium's first black elected mayor on Monday after his party topped the poll in the Brussels suburb Ganshoren.

Pierre Kompany, 71, arrived in Belgium in 1975 as a refugee from what was then Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has since been naturalised as a citizen and entered politics.

He was head of the centrist CDH list in Sunday's municipal election in Ganshoren, a bilingual French and Dutch speaking town of 25,000 just outside the Belgian capital, and will take office in December. On Sunday night immediately after the election results, three parties already formed a coalition agreement.

"He's the first black mayor in Belgium," Vincent declared on Instagram, in a trilingual video together with his younger brother François, also a pro footballer, and what sounds like a small gathering that may have included their sister Christel too.

In French, Flemish (Dutch) and English he declares amid cheers: "It has never happened before. It's historic. We're all delighted. Bravo to my father."

In 2014 a local councillor of Congolese origin, Denis Liselele, served as temporary mayor in the Belgian town of Sambreville after the elected town leader was suspended during a court case.

