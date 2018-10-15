Man City captain's dad elected first black mayor in Belgium
Pierre Kompany, the father of Manchester City captain and Belgian international defender Vincent, became Belgium's first black elected mayor on Monday after his party topped the poll in the Brussels suburb Ganshoren.
Pierre Kompany, 71, arrived in Belgium in 1975 as a refugee from what was then Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has since been naturalised as a citizen and entered politics.
View this post on Instagram
History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from the DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975. Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long over due but it’s progress. Massive congrats! #Belgium #Brussels #Ganshoren ✊🏾
He was head of the centrist CDH list in Sunday's municipal election in Ganshoren, a bilingual French and Dutch speaking town of 25,000 just outside the Belgian capital, and will take office in December. On Sunday night immediately after the election results, three parties already formed a coalition agreement.
"He's the first black mayor in Belgium," Vincent declared on Instagram, in a trilingual video together with his younger brother François, also a pro footballer, and what sounds like a small gathering that may have included their sister Christel too.
In French, Flemish (Dutch) and English he declares amid cheers: "It has never happened before. It's historic. We're all delighted. Bravo to my father."
In 2014 a local councillor of Congolese origin, Denis Liselele, served as temporary mayor in the Belgian town of Sambreville after the elected town leader was suspended during a court case.