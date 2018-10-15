Trump hints whodunnit: 'rogue killers' to have gone after Saudi critic

US president Donald Trump said Monday that "rogue killers" could be to blame for the disappearance of a dissident Saudi journalist and said that the oil-rich state's monarch emphatically denies involvement.

"The denial was very, very strong," Trump told reporters at the White House after talking to King Salman by telephone. "It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows?"

"All I can do is report what he told me. He told me in a very firm way that they had no knowledge of it. He said it very strongly," Trump said.