WATCH | Bank staff flee as giant python drops in on meeting
15 October 2018 - 07:24
Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City scattered in terror when a 1.5-meter-long python "suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting."
CCTV+ reports local forest public security officers and workers from the local wildlife protection station were soon called in to make a withdrawal, utilizing professional tools to carefully capture the rogue reptile.
Remarkably, this Nanning branch has been visited by another snake last year.