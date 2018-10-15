World

WATCH | Bank staff flee as giant python drops in on meeting

15 October 2018 - 07:24 By Staff reporter

Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City scattered in terror when a 1.5-meter-long python "suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting."

CCTV+ reports local forest public security officers and workers from the local wildlife protection station were soon called in to make a withdrawal, utilizing professional tools to carefully capture the rogue reptile.

Remarkably, this Nanning branch has been visited by another snake last year.

