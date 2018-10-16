Locals fear being cast away on Brexit border 'blip' in Ireland

For people living in and around the Drummully Polyp, a squiggle on the map of the Irish frontier, life without an open border is unimaginable and a reminder of the bad old days of checkpoints.

Threaded through emerald farmlands with serpentine disorder, this section of the border all but hems in locals in this part of Ireland surrounded by British-ruled Northern Ireland.

"There's no border in our eyes because it's a road that you travel every day," said Bernie McElwain, 40, who has lived her whole life astride this peculiar boundary.

With only a 100-metre narrow tract of impassable countryside linking the Polyp to the Republic, it is accessible only by crossing through Northern Ireland.