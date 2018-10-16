World

Macron moves governing party chief into interior ministry in reshuffle

16 October 2018 - 09:49 By Reuters
Christophe Castaner.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Tuesday, naming loyalist and head of his ruling party Christophe Castaner to the sensitive post of interior minister.

The reshuffle is an attempt to steady his administration after a series of resignations, and revive a reform drive that has shown signs of flagging.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has spearheaded Macron's euro zone reform push, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian retained their posts.  

