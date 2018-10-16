Protests ahead of Indian temple opening to women

India deployed hundreds of police Tuesday in southern Kerala state where protesters have threatened to stop women from entering a Hindu temple, despite a court ruling they can pray there.

India's Supreme Court in September overturned a prohibition on women of menstruating age, deemed to be between 10 and 50, from entering a temple for the deity Ayyappa.

Activists have said the long-standing ban reflected an old but still prevalent belief that menstruating women were impure.