World

Trump says former lawyer Cohen's testimony was 'totally false'

17 October 2018 - 08:49 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen.
US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his former attorney Michael Cohen was lying when he testified Trump had directed him to break the law, the Associated Press reported.

Cohen testified in August that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments to silence two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen, who had previously boasted he was the president's "fixer," pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal charges including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Trump said in the AP interview that Cohen's testimony was "totally false." He also minimized Cohen's role working for Trump, describing him as "a PR person who did small legal work."

Trump called it "very sad" that Cohen had struck a deal to "achieve a lighter sentence," according to the AP.

Guy Petrillo, a lawyer for Cohen, declined to comment. 

READ MORE

Sex with Trump 'least impressive' she's ever had: Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with Donald Trump over a decade ago, says in her upcoming tell-all book that it may have been ...
News
28 days ago

Cohen testifies Trump told him to commit crime by paying off women

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified on Tuesday that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging ...
News
1 month ago

Manafort conviction and Cohen plea boost Mueller probe

The conviction of President Donald Trump's one-time campaign chairman and the guilty plea by his former personal lawyer Tuesday have brought Russia ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sex, drugs and ... slavery? Human trafficking hidden in UK hotels World
  2. Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket lands in Beersheba-army World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Omotoso rape trial: Zondi's cross-examination continues South Africa
  4. Zika in Africa: Rare birth defect on the rise in Angola Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X