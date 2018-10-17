World

WATCH | Donald Trump labels Stormy Daniels 'horseface' and threatens legal action

17 October 2018 - 13:34 By Jessica Levitt

US President Donald Trump has labelled Stormy Daniels, the woman who claimed she had a sexual relationship with him, as "horseface" and threatened legal action against her.

A California federal judge threw out a defamation lawsuit filed by Daniels against Trump on Monday, saying Trump's utterances were protected by freedom of speech.

Daniels released a book on her alleged affair with Trump in which she describes his genitalia.

Trump called Daniels "a con" and said her lawyer was "third rate."

Most read

  1. Still no sign of SA citizen who vanished in Rwanda South Africa
  2. New plan for sexual offences at schools closes loophole for predators South Africa
  3. Omotoso supporters clash with #TotalShutdown members outside court South Africa
  4. Palm print adds to evidence in Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Night of terror: Mapping the hell ride that led to Hannah Cornelius's rape, ...
5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
X