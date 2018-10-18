Crimea killer was 'bullied', says ex-girlfriend; Putin blames globalisation

A teenage gunman who killed 20 people in a Crimean college had spoken of taking revenge for bullying, a girl claiming to be his ex-girlfriend said on Thursday, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said the massacre was influenced by American shootings.

Putin said at a forum in the southern city of Sochi that the killing was the "result of globalisation" and the continuation of a trend that had begun in the US.

"We do not create enough good (online) content for young people. This leads to this kind of tragedy," said the president, whose government has in recent years increased its control on the internet.

Putin's remarks came as investigators sought to establish what prompted 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov to open fire on fellow students at a technical college in Kerch, a city in the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, before killing himself. More than 40 others were injured.

In an interview with state media, a girl claiming to be his ex-girlfriend described him as a "kind and considerate" person who had complained of bullying.