Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows

Three European government ministers on Thursday joined an array of corporate chiefs in pulling out of an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia, following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Company leaders risk losing lucrative business with the kingdom by shunning the conference, and countries such as the US, Britain and France have several defence deals at stake.

But Turkish claims — denied by Riyadh — that Khashoggi was killed by a hit squad in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 have put them in an awkward spot.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has already withdrawn from the Future Investment Initiative taking place on October 23-25 in Riyadh, which is billed as a showcase for the economic reforms of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would decide later on Thursday whether to attend, after reviewing the outcome of a diplomatic dash by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The conference's website previously featured a star-studded list of speakers. But that has been removed amid the steady flow of defections.