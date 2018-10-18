Trump warns Mexico on migrant caravan, threatens to close border

Washington — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would deploy the US military and close the southern border if Mexico did not move to halt large groups of migrants headed for the US from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

"I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught — and if unable to do so I will call up the US Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump threatened to withhold regional aid as a caravan with several thousand Honduran migrants journeyed this week through Guatemala to Mexico in hopes of crossing the US-Mexico border and escaping endemic violence and poverty in Central America.

The president also dispatched US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in Mexico City on Friday.