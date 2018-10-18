WATCH | High hopes as Canada's first legal weed shops open
Canadians lined-up at cannabis shops on Wednesday after the legalisation of recreational use and cultivation of dagga.
Canada is the first industrialised country to legalise the recreational use of dagga and the decision resulted in parties, park hangouts and long lines as people lined-up to buy their preferred product.
Medical marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2001.
The hashtag #CanadaCannabis trended worldwide after the decision was made, with images of the long lines being posted on social media.
Many stores selling the product have already reported that they're sold-out because of the high-demand and have promised consumers that they'll stock up soon.
Just talked to a few people who have waited over 3.5 hours to buy weed today in Montreal. The lines here are incredible. #canadacannabis #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/Hxiich2tUJ— Baker Machado (@BakerMachado) October 17, 2018
went and grabbed a latte at the coffee shop across the street and in the tip jar were two joints #canadacannabis— Haley Lewis (@haleylewis_) October 17, 2018
It's about heckin time 🍁🇨🇦#canadacannabis #legalization pic.twitter.com/L8Uh9FoTqL— Andrea Haertel (@IHaertU) October 17, 2018
Having survived 25 years of prohibition with no charges, a special thanks goes out to my backpack and Visine Allergy Relief. We fooled em' all boys. #legalizationday #Halifax. #canadacannabis— Slippery Dale (@GallantBe) October 17, 2018
We get it. #canadacannabis 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/C18x1bXFv8— Claire Robinson May (@clairecrm) October 17, 2018