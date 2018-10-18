WATCH | High hopes as Canada's first legal weed shops open

Canadians lined-up at cannabis shops on Wednesday after the legalisation of recreational use and cultivation of dagga.

Canada is the first industrialised country to legalise the recreational use of dagga and the decision resulted in parties, park hangouts and long lines as people lined-up to buy their preferred product.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2001.

The hashtag #CanadaCannabis trended worldwide after the decision was made, with images of the long lines being posted on social media.

Many stores selling the product have already reported that they're sold-out because of the high-demand and have promised consumers that they'll stock up soon.