World

WATCH | High hopes as Canada's first legal weed shops open

18 October 2018 - 09:44 By Jessica Levitt

Canadians lined-up at cannabis shops on Wednesday after the legalisation of recreational use and cultivation of dagga. 

Canada is the first industrialised country to legalise the recreational use of dagga and the decision resulted in parties, park hangouts and long lines as people lined-up to buy their preferred product.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2001.

The hashtag #CanadaCannabis trended worldwide after the decision was made, with images of the long lines being posted on social media.

Many stores selling the product have already reported that they're sold-out because of the high-demand and have promised consumers that they'll stock up soon.

Most read

  1. 'This country needs people like him‚ but that's the reward we gave him' - Slain ... South Africa
  2. Grotesque tattoos take centre stage at Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  3. Man arrested after 92-year-old granny murdered in her bed South Africa
  4. Gang violence forces temporary shutdown of clinic in Port Elizabeth South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
X