French pensioner lived with father's dead body for 10 years: police

French police have found the mummified body of a man who died a decade ago in the flat of his deceased 79-year-old son, the police said on Thursday.

A police source said the gruesome discovery three days after the son's death in Saint-Quentin in northeastern France last month.

A cousin of the dead man went to clear the flat "and found the mummified body of the father under a sheet. The man had been dead for 10 years," the source said.

Both men died of natural causes.