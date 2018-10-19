World

French pensioner lived with father's dead body for 10 years: police

19 October 2018 - 08:29 By afp.com
A mummified body was found in a Saint-Quentin flat.
A mummified body was found in a Saint-Quentin flat.
Image: 123rf/ pixelrobot

French police have found the mummified body of a man who died a decade ago in the flat of his deceased 79-year-old son, the police said on Thursday.

A police source said the gruesome discovery three days after the son's death in Saint-Quentin in northeastern France last month.

A cousin of the dead man went to clear the flat "and found the mummified body of the father under a sheet. The man had been dead for 10 years," the source said.

Both men died of natural causes. 

Most read

  1. Jail time for violent women abusers South Africa
  2. US stem cell researcher accused of faking results Sci-Tech
  3. French pensioner lived with father's dead body for 10 years: police World
  4. Her house was auctioned. She fought to get it back. Now she's in jail South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X