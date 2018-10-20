Nudist beach surfer punches shark to escape attack

A surfer who got bitten by a shark at an Australian nudist beach managed to make his break for freedom after punching the creature until it let him go, he said Saturday.

Paul Kenny was riding the waves off Samurai Beach, a naturist spot 200 kilometres north of Sydney, when he accidentally clashed heads with the toothsome fish, reportedly a wobbegong or a bull shark.

"As soon as I did that he latched onto my arm and all I could do was punch it until it let go," Kenny, 50, told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"When I let go of it I saw its dorsal fin one metre away. I walked backwards as quick as I could and caught whatever wave I could."