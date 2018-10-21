Leading US senator blames Saudi prince for Khashoggi death

Washington - A leading Republican US senator said on Sunday he believed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Do I think he did it? Yes, I think he did it," Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Corker said he was waiting for investigations to be completed and hoped that Turkey would share any audio tapes of the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

However, he made it clear he believed the Crown Prince Mohammed directed the murder.

"Let's let this play out, but my guess is that at the end of the day the US and the rest of the world will believe fully that he did it," Corker said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump joined European leaders in pushing Saudi Arabia for more answers after Riyadh changed its story and acknowledged that the journalist died more than two weeks go at its Istanbul consulate.