World

Two Koreas and UN forces agree to remove weapons at border

22 October 2018 - 14:20 By Reuters
Night on planet Earth with city lights. North and South Korea in the middle.
Night on planet Earth with city lights. North and South Korea in the middle.
Image: Nasa and Anton Balazh/123RF

North and South Korea and the UN Command agreed on Monday to withdraw firearms and guard posts in the demilitarised zone village of Panmunjom this week, Seoul's defence ministry said, the latest move in a fast-improving relationship.

The three sides held their second round of talks at Panmunjom to discuss ways to demilitarise the border in line with a recent inter-Korean pact reached at last month's summit in Pyongyang.

The US-led UNC, which has overseen affairs in the DMZ since the end of hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War, was not immediately available for comment, but it said on Friday it supports the two Koreas' efforts to implement their military deal.

The announcement comes amid US concerns that the inter-Korean military initiative could undermine defence readiness and comes without substantial progress on North Korea's promised denuclearisation.

The neighbours are looking to withdraw 11 guard posts within a 1km radius of the military demarcation line on their border by the end of the year.

They also plan to pull out all firearms from a joint security area (JSA) at Panmunjom and cut to 35 each the numbers of personnel stationed there and share information on surveillance equipment.

Koreas discuss reunions for war-separated families

North and South Korea on Friday held Red Cross talks to discuss resuming reunions for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, the latest step ...
News
4 months ago

At Monday's meeting, the three sides agreed to remove firearms and guard posts from the JSA by Thursday, and carry out a joint inspection over the following two days, the ministry said.

The two Koreas have been removing landmines around the area as part of the agreement and they confirmed the completion of the demining operation at the talks with the UNC.

The agreement also includes a halt in "all hostile acts" and a no-fly zone around the border.

North and South Korea are technically still at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, but relations have improved considerably in the last year.

Donors stay away, North Korean food supply still precarious - UN

The supply of food remains precarious in North Korea, where one in five children is stunted by malnutrition, the United Nation's food agency said on ...
News
13 days ago

North Korea says 'no way' will disarm unilaterally without trust

North Korea's foreign minister told the United Nations on Saturday continued sanctions were deepening its mistrust in the United States and there was ...
News
22 days ago

Koreas try to reignite summit talks

South Korea's president and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un drove together through the streets of Pyongyang on Tuesday past thousands of cheering ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Eye disorder may have helped Leonardo da Vinci's art Sci-Tech
  2. Errant drivers should get ready to rumble on the roads South Africa
  3. Two endangered black rhinos die months after relocation to Chad Sci-Tech
  4. BREAKING | Shooting on M1 highway in Joburg causes traffic delays South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Sunrise shocker leaves Alexander Bay residents stunned
X