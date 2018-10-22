Two Koreas and UN forces agree to remove weapons at border

The US-led UNC, which has overseen affairs in the DMZ since the end of hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War, was not immediately available for comment, but it said on Friday it supports the two Koreas' efforts to implement their military deal.

The announcement comes amid US concerns that the inter-Korean military initiative could undermine defence readiness and comes without substantial progress on North Korea's promised denuclearisation.

The neighbours are looking to withdraw 11 guard posts within a 1km radius of the military demarcation line on their border by the end of the year.

They also plan to pull out all firearms from a joint security area (JSA) at Panmunjom and cut to 35 each the numbers of personnel stationed there and share information on surveillance equipment.