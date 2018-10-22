WATCH | Surviving passenger tells of horror as Taiwanese train flips

"I was one of the lucky people who was sitting in the last carriage."

These are the words of a passenger that was on the train that derailed in Taiwan, killing 18 and injuring 187.

Officials said four carriages overturned on Sunday after all eight cars of a train carrying 366 passengers left the tracks on a bend near a railway station in Yilan county, about 40 km from Taipei, the island’s capital.

"I take the train a lot but I've never been on a Puyuma (train) that was so wobbly," said the passenger.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen offered words of comfort and encouragement on Monday as she met relatives of the dead and injured.

“We are really sorry... you have to stay strong,” Tsai told Chen Yu-Chan, 41, whose only daughter, a seventh grader, was killed. “We will do everything we can,” she said to another person, who was sobbing bitterly during Tsai’s visit to a county hospital.

An American was among those injured in the disaster, which the official Central News Agency said was the island’s deadliest rail tragedy since a 1981 collision in northern Taiwan that killed 30 people.

Train services resumed early on Monday, after all the derailed carriages had been moved to one side of the tracks. It was unclear what caused the crash, and authorities said they had launched an investigation to find out.

“The train was in pretty good condition,” Lu Chieh-Shen, deputy chief of the railway administration, told a news conference late on Sunday.

Hundreds of rescuers and military personnel worked through the night, using spotlights to search the wreckage for survivors, as ambulances waited nearby to take the injured to hospital. Some rescue workers gave first aid to the injured, while others used cranes to lift some of the battered cars sprawled in a zigzag near the tracks.