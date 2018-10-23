Squadron of ex-military men behind Bolsonaro's rise in Brazil

The man who will likely be Brazil's next defense minister greeted two reporters waiting outside the door, then politely sent them packing.

"I do apologise," he said, before slipping back into a cramped hotel conference room in the capital of Brasilia. "On orders from Bolsonaro, it is radio silence until the election is over."

The patrician, gray-haired fellow was Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira (70), a retired four-star army general. The world may soon be hearing a lot more from him and a cadre of high-ranking ex-military brass now poised to help lead the world's fourth-largest democracy. Their ascension has many here worried about a return to the days when the armed forces called the shots in Brazil.