France plans to repatriate children of jihadist fighters in Syria

France is working to bring back children held by Syrian Kurdish forces and belonging to suspected French Islamist militants, but will leave their mothers to be prosecuted by local authorities, French officials said.

France, like other European nations, has been wrestling with how to handle suspected militants and their families seeking to return from combat zones in Iraq and Syria, as well as those in detention, after Islamic State surrendered huge swathes of territory under military pressure.

Islamic State has suffered a series of deadly militant attacks over the past three years and is grappling with the threat of homegrown militancy as well as the risks posed by fighters slipping back across French borders.

While government policy has been to refuse to take back fighters and their wives, France has said it needed to determine the situation of minors.

"French authorities are now entering an active phase of evaluation on the possibility of repatriating minors," one French official said.