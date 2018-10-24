Japanese journalist taken hostage in Syria three years ago released

A Japanese journalist held hostage by Islamist militants after being captured in Syria three years ago has been released and would be brought home as soon as possible, Japan's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Japanese diplomats in Turkey confirmed the released man was Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelancer who was reported to have been captured by an al Qaeda affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015.

Yasuda gave thanks for his freedom in a video released by Turkish officials.

"My name is Jumpei Yasuda, Japanese journalist. I have been held in Syria for 40 months, now in Turkey. Now I'm in safe condition. Thank you very much," a bearded Yasuda said.