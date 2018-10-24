NASA's hobbled Hubble telescope is near normal again

NASA's famed Hubble Space Telescope is nearly back to normal after a failed orienting tool forced engineers to put it in safe mode earlier this month, the US space agency said.

The problem came from one of the pieces of equipment on board known as a gyroscope, which helps point and orient the telescope.

The gyro was one of three in active use and had been acting up in recent months.

Two others like it have already failed, NASA said, of a total of six on the telescope which has been circling the Earth since 1990.

The telescope was put into safe mode and suspended its science collection activities on October 5 while Earth-based engineers tried to fix the problem.