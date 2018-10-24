Trump to sign anti-opioid abuse package to combat US addiction crisis

Medical treatment would be more widely available to opioid abusers, while mailing illicit drugs would become more difficult under a rare bipartisan measure aimed at tackling the nation's addiction crisis expected to be signed into law on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump.

In a year more typically marked by partisan gridlock, Trump was expected to sign the sweeping opioids package passed by Congress earlier this month to tackle a problem that led to a record 72,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017.

The legislation expands access to substance abuse treatment in Medicaid, the government health insurance programme for the poor and disabled; cracks down on mailed shipments of illicit drugs such as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid far more powerful than heroin; and provides a host of new federal grants to address the crisis.

"Everybody agrees we must and will do more," Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said.

Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency last year, which enables the government to respond more quickly to crises. But addiction experts, advocacy groups and Democrats said the administration was not doing enough.