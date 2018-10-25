Robert De Niro latest target of New York serial bomber

Another suspected bomb was found in New York on Thursday morning as a manhunt was underway for a serial bomber targeting high-profile Democrats and CNN, less than two weeks ahead of elections that could alter the US political landscape.

The New York bomb squad removed the latest device, which was addressed to actor Robert De Niro and similar to the other packages, police said.

None of the eight devices went off and no injuries were reported, but some top Democrats called the threats a symptom of a coarsening brand of political rhetoric promoted by Trump, who also condemned the acts.

At a Wisconsin rally Wednesday night Trump called attention to "how nice I’m behaving tonight” but on Thursday morning he attacked the media.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump wrote. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"