Saudi Arabia: shifting narrative over journalist murder

Saudi authorities first insisted the journalist Jamal Khashoggi came out of their Istanbul consulate alive. Now they say he was the victim of a premeditated murder.

Here is a summary of Riyadh's comments since the Saudi dissident and Washington Post contributor disappeared on October 2, sparking a major international crisis.

Disappeared, not inside

On October 4, after an initial period of silence, Riyadh says the journalist disappeared "after he left the consulate building".

The following day, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells Bloomberg that Khashoggi is not inside the consulate.

'Baseless lies'

On October 13, Saudi Arabia's interior minister rejects accusations that Khashoggi was ordered murdered by a hit squad inside the consulate, dismissing them as "lies and baseless allegations".

Dies in a 'brawl'

Overnight from October 19-20, Saudi Arabia admits the journalist was killed inside the consulate.