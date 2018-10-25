Saudi public prosecutor says Khashoggi murder premeditated

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Thursday the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated, citing a joint Saudi-Turkish investigation, state media reported.

Saudi officials had earlier said an internal investigation suggested Khashoggi was killed in a botched operation to "negotiate" his return to the kingdom. Initially, Riyadh denied having anything to do with Khashoggi's disappearance after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkey and Western allies of Riyadh have voiced deep doubt towards Saudi explanations of the killing. Turkey has dismissed Saudi efforts to blame rogue operatives and urged the kingdom to search "top to bottom" for those responsible for the killing.

"Information from the Turkish side affirms that the suspects in Khashoggi's case premeditated their crime," a statement from the Saudi public prosecutor said.