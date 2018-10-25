Topshop billionaire named in ‘Brit #MeToo’ scandal

British fashion industry billionaire Philip Green was named by a member of the House of Lords on Thursday as the businessman who used an injunction to suppress the publication of sexual harassment allegations by five employees.

The allegation against 66-year-old Green — whose international clothing empire includes the popular Topshop and Topman brands — was made after media cried foul about being "gagged" by rich and powerful tycoons.

The emerging scandal has also prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to accuse unnamed employers of abusing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Several members of parliament threatened to reveal the company boss's name after The Daily Telegraph gave its entire front page on Wednesday to a story headlined: "The British #MeToo scandal which cannot be revealed."

The newspaper said the second-most senior judge in England issued a temporary injunction Tuesday against the publication of sexual harassment and racial abuse allegations against their boss.