WATCH | 'Worst robbers in Belgium' arrested after being told to return when there's more money
25 October 2018 - 11:05
A Belgian store owner foiled an armed robbery on Saturday by telling the would-be thieves to return later when there would be more money in the till.
The gang duly complied — only to be arrested by waiting police officers, broadcaster RTL reported on Tuesday.
“I told them they’d be better off robbing me at half past six,” Charleroi e-cigarette seller Didier told the channel. “I could see I wasn’t dealing with geniuses.”
"The police said 'sir, they're never going to come back, it's unimaginable."
"I responded 'I think they will'."
"I'm a good salesman but I don't think they were great thinkers."
"They're being called the worst robbers in Belgium," Didier told the BBC.
- Reuters