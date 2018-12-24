Blast rocks Afghanistan government compound in ongoing attack: officials

Militants detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack on Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.

A number of gunmen have entered the compound where the Ministry of Public Works and an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled are located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

At least three wounded have been taken to hospital, an AFP correspondent at a medical facility said.

One had broken several bones after jumping off a building to escape the attackers. The other two were wounded by broken glass.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid that began with a bomb-laden vehicle exploding at the entrance.

Ashraf, a witness who works at the Ministry of Public Works and who goes by one name, said militants inside the compound were exchanging gunfire with security forces.

"They are also firing at the NDS facility nearby," he told AFP after escaping the compound, referring to the Afghan spy agency, the National Directorate of Security.

An Afghan security source told AFP the gunmen had entered the office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled.

The attack caps a tumultuous few days for Afghanistan after an American official told AFP late last week that President Donald Trump had decided to pull out "roughly half" of the 14,000 US forces in the country.