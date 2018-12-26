WATCH | WTF? 5 videos that made us cringe, cheer & chuckle in 2018
Some stories make us laugh or cry, others evoke righteous anger or tears of joy. Then there are those stories that leave us dumbfounded and asking ... what just happened?
1. Waitress slams 'groping' customer into wall
A waitress in Savannah, Georgia, reacted quickly after a male customer walked past and groped her bum. The man didn't make it more than three steps before she grabbed him by the shirt collar, yanked him backwards and hurled him against the wall. As he fell to the ground, the petite waitress was seen pointing a finger at him. The man was charged with sexual battery. Watch the video.
2. Angry woman poops in store and flings it at employee
Think you're having a bad day at work? Well this poor guy probably takes the prize after an enraged customer defecated in a store and threw the faeces at him
The woman reportedly threw the offending "missile" at the coffee shop employee in Canada after staff reportedly refused to let her use the bathroom. She was briefly detained by police.
3. Slithering situations
Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City scattered in terror when a 1.5m python "suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting". Officials were called in to capture the rogue reptile.
Meanwhile in India, a forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake.
Wildlife officer Sanjay Dutta was called in by frantic villagers in West Bengal after they saw the 40kg python swallowing a goat alive. Instead of placing it safely inside a bag, the ranger wrapped it around his neck and posed for pictures for stunned villagers. The snake soon reminded him why that was a bad idea.
4. Doctor removes 15cm-long parasitic worm from man’s eye
A man in India went to the doctor complaining of pain and itching in his eye. Turns out he had a 15cm parasitic worm living in his eye. The worm was believed to be Wuchereria bancrofti, a type of roundworm that is spread via mosquito bites.
5. Terrifying moment woman swallowed by sinkhole
This is the terrifying moment a woman was literally swallowed by the earth. Footage shows the woman falling into a sinkhole that suddenly opens up beneath her in Lanzhou City in Gansu province, China. A section of the busy pavement suddenly collapses as she is walking over it. According to reports, the woman was rescued and taken to hospital.