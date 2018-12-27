World

WATCH | Footage shows the devastating destruction left by the Indonesian tsunami

27 December 2018

The tsunami in Indonesia at the weekend left a trail of destruction in its wake, including flattened houses, debris and flooded roads.

China Central Television (CCTV) has provided aerial footage showing the magnitude of destruction in an Indonesian town after a tsunami hit the area on Saturday.

The tsunami, which was triggered by the Anak Krakatau volcano eruption, killed at least 430 people.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Indonesia raised the alert level for the erupting volcano to the second-highest, and ordered all flights to steer clear.

