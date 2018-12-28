World

278 skeletons found at Sri Lanka mass grave

28 December 2018 - 15:46 By afp
A Judicial Medical Officer and the staff dig up skeletons at the site of a former war zone in Mannar, Sri Lanka November 27, 2018.
A Judicial Medical Officer and the staff dig up skeletons at the site of a former war zone in Mannar, Sri Lanka November 27, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Some 278 skeletons have been found at one of the biggest mass graves uncovered in Sri Lanka since the end of the country's civil war almost a decade ago, a top investigator said on Friday.

Dozens of women and children as well as men were buried at the site in Mannar where Tamil guerrillas fought security forces during the conflict, said Samindra Rajapakshe, senior judicial medical officer in the northern city.

The mass grave was uncovered in March by construction workers preparing to build a cooperative store.

"After 118 working days we have unearthed 278 skeletons which included the remains of men, women and children," said Rajapakshe.

More than 20 of the remains were of children.

He added that further forensics examinations would be needed to establish causes of death, but said that some of the victims appeared to have been bound.

"Our task has been to gather evidence to determine the cause of death, time since death, contributing circumstances, and the specific identity of the individuals in this site," said Rajapakshe.

Mannar was a key battleground in Sri Lanka's four decade-long separatist conflict in which the Tamil Tigers waged a bloody war against government troops. The war ended in 2009 after a major military offensive.

A government appointed panel said in 2013 that about 19,000 people were missing since the conflict, including 5,000 troops.

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) which started work this year on accounting for the missing and helping their families will pay for carbon dating on samples from the mass grave, OMP chairman Saliya Peiris said.

Six bone samples selected over the past week are to be sent abroad for radio carbon dating analysis to establish the approximate time of death of the victims.

MORE:

Ethiopia says mass grave with 200 bodies uncovered in strife-torn region

Police in Ethiopia have uncovered a grave containing at least 200 bodies along the border between the strife-torn Oromiya and Somali regions, ...
News
1 month ago

IS left behind more than 200 mass graves in Iraq

The Islamic State group left behind more than 200 mass graves in Iraq that could hold vital evidence of war crimes, the UN said Tuesday. The ...
News
1 month ago

Sri Lanka reinstates ousted prime minister, ending power struggle

Sri Lanka's president on Sunday reappointed as prime minister the same man he sacked from the job nearly two months ago, ending a messy power ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Bag tampering, theft at SA airports 'below global average' - Acsa South Africa
  2. Sudan security forces fire stun grenades at hundreds of protesters outside ... Africa
  3. High hopes for tourist trips to SA in 2019 South Africa
  4. Egypt jails woman for three years for 'sexually harassing' monkey Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X