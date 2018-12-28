America's oldest man, who served in World War 2, dies at 112

Richard Overton, a World War II veteran who was America's oldest man, has died at the age of 112.

Overton, who lived in Austin, Texas, died on Thursday at a rehabilitation home, his cousin, Volma Overton Jr, told the Austin-American Statesman.

He had been hospitalised earlier this month with pneumonia, the newspaper said.

Overton's longevity and his status as the oldest living American veteran of World War II made him a celebrity of sorts over the past few years.

In 2013, he visited Washington and met with president Barack Obama at the White House.