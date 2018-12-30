World

China to mark Year of the Pig with 'Peppa Pig' movie

30 December 2018 - 14:34 By afp
China plans to release a film titled "Peppa Pig Celebrates Chinese New Year" in February 2019 during the Lunar New Year holiday.
China plans to release a film titled "Peppa Pig Celebrates Chinese New Year" in February 2019 during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Image: SUPPLIED

China is set to mark the Year of the Pig with a film starring "Peppa Pig," despite a backlash against the popular British cartoon character earlier this year.

A government document listing upcoming movie projects shows a new film in the works titled "Peppa Pig Celebrates Chinese New Year" to be released in February 2019 during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The film includes Chinese New Year customs such as a dragon parade and fireworks, state-run China Daily reported.

It is co-developed by Alibaba Pictures - part of the vast Alibaba technology group - and Canadian media company Entertainment One, which currently produces the series for the BBC.

The film includes the entire "Peppa Pig" cast and two new characters named "Jiaozi" or dumpling and "Tang yuan" or glutinous rice ball - two popular Chinese New Year items.

The series, introduced in the mid-2000s in China, has become extremely popular through episodes dubbed into Mandarin.

The fervour intensified at the end of 2017 among a young adult audience. Many internet users including stars sported temporary "Peppa Pig" tattoos in selfies, and cups, watches and clothes appeared bearing the image of the heroine.

Twitter trolls President Xi Jinping after China blocks Winnie the Pooh movie

Oh bother! Disney's newest Winnie the Pooh movie, 'Christopher Robin', won't be hitting Chinese cinemas.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

But several media outlets affiliated to the Communist Party lampooned the series earlier this year, saying the playful pink pig had become a "subversive" icon for slackers and anti-social youth in China.

People who upload videos of Peppa Pig tattoos and merchandise and make Peppa-related jokes "run counter to the mainstream value and are usually poorly educated with no stable job," state-run Global Times said in May.

"They are unruly slackers roaming around and the antithesis of the young generation the (Communist) party tries to cultivate."

Some online memes featuring the beloved children's character also took on dark undertones, occasionally veering into violent or pornographic territory. Pornography is illegal in China and laws banning it are strictly enforced.

The state media backlash led to a Chinese internet platform giving "Peppa Pig" the chop in May although there was no official ban enforced by censors.

At least 30,000 clips of the British cartoon were removed from the popular Douyin video-sharing platform, while the #PeppaPig hashtag was banned from the site.

MORE

China unveils AI news anchor, should humans be worried?

Are our newsreaders going to be replaced soon?
News
1 month ago

Watch that Tweet! China cracks whip on government social media image

China's cabinet has warned government departments to clean up their social media image amid a drive to bolster the government's online presence to ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma to become recording artist - thanks to Ethekwini municipality South Africa
  2. Clifton sheep slaughterers will be charged - City of Cape Town South Africa
  3. Police urge caution after Bushiri church stampede left three women dead South Africa
  4. Vladimir Putin, in New Year letter to Donald Trump, says Moscow is ready to talk World
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X