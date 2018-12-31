Barack world's most admired man, Michelle most admired woman, say Americans

Former US president Barack Obama is the most admired man in the world, according to the GallUp annual survey.



Obama has been in first position once as president-elect, eight times as the president and twice as the former president.



The GallUp survey, conducted in early December 2018, asks Americans to name the man and woman they admire most in the world.



The survey is based on samples from 1,025 adults living in America, who are asked: "What man\woman that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most? And who is your second choice?"

Obama surpassed US President Donald Trump, who came second. Other men nominated include former US president George W Bush, Pope Francis, Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and US vice-president Mike Pence.

Obama was named most admired man by 35% of Democrats, while 32% of Republicans chose Trump. The former president is one year away from matching 34th US president Dwight Eisenhower's record for the most No 1 titles in the survey.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama broke Hillary Clinton’s 17-year streak as the most admired woman.

Others on the women's list include US first lady Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, associate justice of the US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and US politician Nancy Pelosi.