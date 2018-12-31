Bird Box mania and the memes that took over the internet

Since its US premiere on December 13 2018, social media has been flooded with reviews and memes about sci-fi thriller Bird Box, which left many people with dropped jaws.

Starring award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, the film, directed by Susanne Bier, is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman.



Bird Box is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious force drives society to commit suicide. Malorie, played by Bullock, sets out on a blindfolded journey to safety with her two children, named Girl and Boy.

The blindfolds, which protect them from an evil presence, were the focus of the memes and reactions.