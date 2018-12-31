World

Bird Box mania and the memes that took over the internet

31 December 2018 - 12:08 By Odwa Mjo

Since its US premiere on December 13 2018, social media has been flooded with reviews and memes about sci-fi thriller Bird Box, which left many people with dropped jaws.

Starring award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, the film, directed by Susanne Bier, is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman.

Bird Box is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious force drives society to commit suicide. Malorie, played by Bullock, sets out on a blindfolded journey to safety with her two children, named Girl and Boy.

The blindfolds, which protect them from an evil presence, were the focus of the memes and reactions.

The movie, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Rosa Salazar and Trevante Rhodes, hit big numbers for Netflix, with more than 45-million account holders watching the film in its first week – a new record. 

Bird Box has been the trending topic on social media as many chip in on the hype.

