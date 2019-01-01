World

Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

01 January 2019 - 17:26 By Reuters
Emergency officers save a baby boy from the rubble on January 1 2019 after a gas explosion rocked a residential building in Russia's Urals city of Magnitogorsk.
Emergency officers save a baby boy from the rubble on January 1 2019 after a gas explosion rocked a residential building in Russia's Urals city of Magnitogorsk.
Image: HO / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY / AFP

A baby boy has been found alive after 35 hours spent in freezing cold in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion, emergency officials reported, calling it a miracle.

The blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-storey building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people still missing.

Video footage from the local emergency ministry showed a rescuer worker removing the baby dressed in pink socks and putting a blanket around it before he starts running towards an ambulance.

The current temperature in the city of Magnitogorsk, home to one of Russia's largest steel plants in the Urals some 1,700km east of Moscow, is -17°Celsius.

The fact that the 11-month-old infant, currently diagnosed with a serious freezer burn and a closed-head injury, was lying in his bed and was wrapped up in layers saved his life, TASS news agency reported, citing a regional emergency centre.

Baby among eight dead in Mumbai hospital fire

A three-month-old baby was among eight people killed in a fire at a Mumbai hospital, officials said Tuesday, in the latest disaster to highlight lax ...
News
14 days ago

The baby was found when a rescuer heard him crying and "a large-scale operation was immediately organised," Interfax news agency reported, citing emergency officials. His removal was difficult because of unstable debris which posed risks for rescuers.

"Hundreds of people were waiting for the appearance of the injured child from under the rubble like a miracle. And the miracle happened ...," the officials were quoted as saying by Interfax. "Tears drew in the eyes of the weatherbeaten rescuers."

The boy's mother is alive and has already arrived to the hospital, Interfax added.

The blast tore through the building in the city of Magnitogorsk, home of one of Russia's largest steel plants, early on Monday morning, a public holiday in Russia, when many residents were asleep. Health minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday that the chances of finding survivors were fading.

There have been several similar incidents in the country in recent years due to ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations about gas usage. 

MORE

Powerful blast at Japan restaurant injures 42

A powerful blast that ripped through a restaurant in northern Japan injured 42 people and caused serious damage to neighbouring buildings, forcing ...
News
15 days ago

Anger mounts after deadly Marseille building collapse

French officials vowed to inspect all Marseille buildings "unsuitable" for habitation as anger rose over the collapse of two buildings in the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Netflix drops satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia World
  2. Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast World
  3. Girls outnumber boys in New Year's Day baby bonanza for Gauteng South Africa
  4. DRC cuts internet for second day to avert 'chaos' before poll results Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X